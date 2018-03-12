College Green plaza hearing opens despite row over documents

A hearing on plans for a €10 million civic plaza at Dublin’s College Green has been opened by An Bord Pleanála despite an attempt by Independent city councillor Mannix Flynn to stop it going ahead.

More than 70 parties have attended the hearing on Dublin City Council’s plans to build the pedestrian and cycle plaza and ban all traffic, including buses and taxis, from accessing Dame Street through College Green.

Before proceedings started Mr Flynn, who opposes the plaza scheme, asked that the hearing be postponed for at least one week.

Mr Flynn said documents, which are part of the planning file for the project, were not made available to him to view at the Dublin city civic offices at Wood Quay.

Mr Flynn last Thursday wrote to An Bord Pleanála, stating that it was required to make the full file available for inspection at the civic offices for at least seven days prior to the start of the hearing.

The board’s inspector Breda Gannon said the board was aware of the issues raised “and they have addressed those issues” she said.

“I am not going to postpone the hearing. I have been directed by the board to continue the hearing until such time as I am directed by the High Court to stop proceedings.”

Mr Flynn said he believed it would be an “insult” to him as a public representative to proceed. He is reserving his position on whether to seek a High Court injunction to stop the hearing.

‘Exciting opportunity’

However, Ms Gannon opened proceedings. Dublin City Architect Ali Grehan told the hearing the plaza was an “essential component” of the city development plan, and would restore College Green to its position as the “preeminent space of assembly” in the city.

“From the late 19th century onwards College Green has become progressively congested by vehicular traffic,” she said. “As a result the expansive space portrayed in historic illustrations has been replaced with the noisy traffic -dominated streetscape of today.”

The plaza offered “a real and exciting opportunity for Dublin to unlock development north and south of the river,” she said

The hearing is expected to continue until Friday in the Gresham Hotel. Submissions are expected from the National Transport Authority, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Dublin Bus, and a large number of city businesses. Politicians, including Mr Flynn, Green Party councillor Ciarán Cuffe and Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall, are also expected to address the hearing.

A group of around 40 taxi drivers , represented by Tiománaí Tacsaí na hÉireann held a protest outside the hearing. A ban on taxis travelling south through College Green during the morning peak hours came into force this morning.