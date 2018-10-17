College Green plans refused by An Bord Pleanála amid bus and traffic concerns

Plans for a €10 million plaza at Dublin’s College Green have been refused by An Bord Pleanála due to concerns about the “significantly negative impacts” for bus transport and traffic in the city.

The decision puts in disarray Dublin City Council’s flagship project for developing a “landmark” civic space in the centre of the city - and improving the running of the cross-city Luas line.

However, it will be seen as a victory for Dublin Bus, which had branded Dublin City Council’s plans to restrict bus movements as “socially regressive”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he was “disappointed” at the news. “Hopefully Dublin City Council can work up a revised proposal,” he said in a tweet.

The council had 18 months ago sought permission from the board to build the pedestrian and cycle plaza and ban all traffic, including buses and taxis, from accessing Dame Street through College Green.

However, in its ruling issued on Wednesday morning, the board said it would not approve the scheme because of “significant adverse impacts on pedestrians and on bus transport within the city centre”.

The board said there was “uncertainty” about the potential effects on the bus system, but they were likely to be “significantly negative”, it said, “in the light of the scale of rerouting of buses proposed, the critical importance of bus transport to the city, and its future role in facilitating modal shift from public car usage, in line with national policy”.

The board criticised the traffic analysis done by the council and was not satisfied the analysis was “sufficient to accurately quantify the traffic impacts of the proposed development and the magnitude of those impacts”.

It was particularly concerned about the impact of rerouting buses to the city quays where it said there were “unresolved capacity issues”.

In addition, the council had failed to “demonstrate that the existing footpaths on both sides of the Quays have the capacity to accommodate the increased numbers of pedestrians that would be redirected onto the Quays as a result of bus re-routing”.

For these reasons the plaza plan would “be contrary to the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”, An Bord Pleanála said.

The refusal will come as a major blow to the council,which has been preparing plans for the plaza since 2015 and said the creation of the traffic-free space was essential to the smooth running of the Luas Green line that began operations through the city centre last December .

The board had initially intended to issue its decision last November, the month before the cross-city Luas began running.

However, following a large number of appeals against the plaza plans, including from Dublin Bus, the board decided to hold a public hearing.

This was scheduled to run in January, but days before it was due to begin the hearing had to be postponed because of errors in a newspaper notice published by the council, on the board’s instruction, the previous November.

The hearing was rescheduled for March and went ahead, but it took three weeks instead of the scheduled three days.

The council’s plans clashed with the National Transport Authority’s BusConnects proposed redesign of Dublin Bus network. The redesign proposes two-way bus services on Parliament Street. However, under the plaza plans this was to remain a one-way street because of air pollution risks.