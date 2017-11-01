Coast Guard called in to rescue injured seal in Dún Laoghaire

An injured seal was removed from Dún Laoghaire’s East Pier on Tuesday evening and taken to a sanctuary to receive treatment.

Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard received several calls at around 5pm about the matter as people walking along the pier noticed the animal in distress.

The coast guard carried the seal a quarter of a mile from the rocks and it was transferred to an all-terrain vehicle.

The animal was then handed over to volunteers from the seal sanctuary who transported to the sanctuary in Courtown, Co Wexford by car.

The seal had suffered injuries to its face and back flipper, and is said to be doing well.

Dún Laoghaire Coast Guard named the seal “Freddie”, deeming it “an appropriate name for the night that’s in it” - Hallowe’en. It urged locals walking the pier who see people or animals in distress to contact them rather than attempting a rescue themselves, as they “could put themselves in serious danger”.