Climate plan will ‘nudge people’ to change behaviour, says Varadkar

The Government will “nudge people and businesses to change behaviour” in a bid to tackle climate change, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has said.

“The greatest responsibility we have is to pass on our planet to the next generation in a better condition than we inherited it. With this plan we are making changes now, before it is too late, to ensure we do exactly that,” Mr Varadkar said at the launch of its Climate Action Plan.

“We recognise that Government doesn’t have all the answers,” he continued.

“So we will work with people, industry and communities to chart the best and most inclusive way forward. A way forward that is both effective and sensible.

“One that achieves our targets, and in a way that is thought through and considered, supports employment and living standards and enables a just transition.

“Our approach will be to nudge people and businesses to change behaviour and adapt new technologies through incentives, disincentives, regulations and information.”

Ireland has a “short window of opportunity” to reverse , Minister for Communications, Climate Action & Environment Richard Bruton said the plan set out “radical reforms” which would cut Ireland’s reliance on carbon, “making our businesses more competitive, our homes more sustainable and our farms more efficient”.

He said: “Most of the actions set out will actually save money in the long-run.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar arrives on an environmentally friendly bus at TU Dublin Grangegorman, for the launch of the Government’s climate action plan. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

Ireland was currently 85 per cent dependent on fossil fuels and its greenhouse gas emissions were “rapidly rising”, a statement from Mr Bruton’s department read.

“We have a short window of opportunity to reverse this trend and secure a better, healthier, more resilient future for the country. This means changing the way we heat our homes, the way we travel and the way we power our country.

“This plan identifies how Ireland will achieve its 2030 targets for carbon emissions, and puts us on a trajectory to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

Over 180 key actions are set out in the plan. These include:

* Eliminate non-recyclable plastic and impose higher fees on the production of materials which are difficult to recycle, implement measures to ban single-use plastic plates, cutlery, straws, balloon sticks and cotton buds;

* Establish a new microgeneration scheme, allowing homeowners to generate their own electricity and sell what they don’t use back to the national grid;

* Move to 70% renewable electricity by 2030, currently only 30% of our electricity comes from renewable sources;

* Bring 950,000 electric vehicles onto our roads, deliver a nationwide charging network, an electric vehicle scrappage scheme and legislation to ban the sale of petrol / diesel cars from 2030;

* Expand our network of cycling paths and “Park and Ride” facilities,helping ease congestion;

* Deliver an intensive programme of retrofitting to install 400,000 heat pumps in homes and businesses, replacing the existing carbon-intensive heating systems;

* Establish a system of five-year carbon budgets and sector targets, with the relevant minister responsible for delivering on the target, with penalties if they are not met. These targets will be underpinned by a new Climate Action Act. All major government investments and decisions will be carbon-proofed;

* Deliver reductions in greenhouse gas emissions in agriculture by creating new, sustainable opportunities for family farms;

* Deliver a new Retrofit Plan to retrofit 500,000 homes, with large groups of houses being retrofitted by the same contractor to reduce costs, smart finance, and easy pay back methods;

* Every public body will be given a climate action mandate by their line minister to prioritise climate action and new letters of expectation will issue to semi-state bodies on Climate Action;

The plan also includes actions “to ensure that all of us as citizens become engaged and mobilised to take climate action, while ensuring that the necessary societal and economic transition that we have to make is fair, both in Ireland and globally”.

Mr Varadkar said: “This plan represents the sum of our hopes for the future. Our call to action in the fight to save our planet.”