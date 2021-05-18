Climate dialogues to call for global action in advance of COP26 summit

The Dublin Climate Dialogues will call for bolder climate action on a global scale and seek to set how this might be done, former European Parliament president Pat Cox, who is chairing the proceedings, has said.

With support from the Government, he confirmed the event will conclude on Thursday with a declaration to be handed over the UK government, which is hosting the critical UN COP26 climate summit in Glasgow in November.

“As individuals we are not bystanders, each in our own way is an actor in this great human and planetary drama,” he said.

“Our hope through these dialogues is to stimulate and reinforce not just interest in the global warming issue but also to encourage action, be that personal, community, corporate or institutional. Talking matters to spread the message. Action matters more to achieve the necessary outcomes.”

Connecting

Taking place six months before COP26, Mr Cox believed the Dublin gathering would assist the UK COP26 presidency.

“In this way we are connecting our contributors, our audience and their ideas to the wider decision making process, not with lofty presumption but with a grounded sense that we are adding the thread of our conversations and consciousness to the weave that will be the product of COP26,” he said.

The conference will be opened by US climate envoy John Kerry, who will outline why this is such an important year in addressing climate crisis, and how a strong COP26 outcome could improve chances of containing global temperature rise to within 1.5 degrees.

Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan is expected to outline how Ireland is currently “working out” the first half of the road to net-zero emissions, and to underline the need for “the talk of the past five to 10 years” to be replaced by action.