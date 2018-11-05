Clean up after Dun Laoghaire baths incident nets 70kg of plastic

Some 70 kilograms of “tooth-pick sized” plastic strips being used in the reconstruction of Dun Laoghaire Baths were recovered from the south Dublin coastline at the weekend.

The contractor restoring the baths, the SIAC/Mantovani Group has acknowledged the plastic strips came from its site. It is understood the plastic was contained in cement which was poured on the shore at low tide.

In an update on Monday the council said 70 individuals and a specialist environmental damage team were now working on the clean up.

The council said it was continuing to engage with the contractor “and third party environmental consultants in investigating the exact cause of the pollution incident and level of continuing environmental hazard”.

The council earlier said it had been informed by the contractor that “the plastic strips used in the concrete setting works are chemically inactive and do not pose a damage to water quality”.

However the council has engaged an independent specialist environmental consultant to assess the impact on sealife and wildlife.

Environmental groups have also criticised the statement on water quality pointing to the potential for harm to marine life should pieces of plastic be ingested. Mindy O’Brien coordinator of Voice of Irish Concern for the Environment said it was clear that marine life could and would see the bits of plastic as food. She said birds would likely pick up bits of the plastic to use in next building or for food for their young.

Bath site works

All work on the baths site has been stopped temporarily and underwater, air and shoreline assessments have been carried out the weekend to assess the full extent of the incident.

Notices to bathers and beach users regarding presence of plastic particles remain in place.

Harriet Donnelly a daily swimmer who was one of the first to discover the plastic contamination on Friday said she had noticed on Monday that the plastic appeared to be breaking up, into smaller pieces.

Ms Donnelly, whose daughter Flossie (11) raised money to buy two “sea bins” to improve water quality in Dun Laoghaire Harbour, spend most of Friday working on the clean up with other swimmers. She said “seaweed was covered in it, if you put your hand in the sand it came out covered in it”.

Green party member, regular swimmer and current Cathaoirleach of Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council Ossian Smyth was due to receive a report on the incident and clean up on Monday afternoon. He said he had seen “millions” of pieces of plastic when he went for a swim on Saturday, but had not seen any on Sunday.

Mr Smyth said he was angered by the incident. “If I see a man dumping a sack of plastic on the beach I would call the gardaí. I expect the same in that if there is negligence in this case that the gardaí would take action”.

On Friday Martin Maher, chief executive of SIAC, said company teams “have been tasked to investigate why this may have happened, but in the interim the key task is now to commence a clean-up.” Mr Maher was not available for comment on Monday.