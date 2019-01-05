Can you identify the bird that built this nest? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on Canada geese, mallards, orchids and mushrooms

Ethna Viney

 

Could you identify the bird that built this nest? It was found in a field under an evergreen tree. – First Class students, St Brigid’s NS, Limerick
It’s probably one of the tits, either the long-tailed or the great tit.

While feeding ducks with my granddaughter by the lakeshore in Enniskillen, I noticed this different coloured one. It was slightly smaller than the mallards, which seemed antagonistic to it. – James Armstrong, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh
It looks like a cross between a domestic duck and a wild duck, probably a mallard.

At the end of May I found two of these flowers in the sandhills of Barleycove in west Cork. – Sean Hunt, York, England
It’s the western marsh orchid, which blooms in May and June and only occurs in Ireland.

Are these mushrooms that I found on my lawn edible? – Darragh McAllister, Ennis, Co Clare
They belong to the very large Mycena species (bonnet fungi), which are tiny and have no value as an edible mushroom. Some of them are poisonous.

On a visit to San Francisco in November, I saw these beautiful geese on a golf course. What are they called? – Phyllis O’Meara, Ballydehob, Co Cork
They are Canada geese, which can be resident or migrating. They are considered a nuisance by many Californian property owners.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.

