Burst water pipe: residents of Louth and Meath urged to conserve water

A burst water main serving thousands of homes in Drogheda and east Meath may cause water outages in the coming days, with Irish Water appealing to residents to conserve water.

A burst pipe serving the Staleen water treatment plant has led to Irish Water relying on reservoir supply, as crews have been called in to try and fix the pipeline.

Last July there was a serious burst in the same pipeline, which led to 80,000 homes and businesses going without water supply for nearly a full week.

On Thursday Irish Water appealed to locals in Drogheda and east Meath to conserve water and restrict usage, so the current reservoir supply does not run out before the pipeline is repaired.

“We are hopeful that the repair on this occasion will be achieved in a shorter timeframe.” a spokeswoman for the water utility said.

The treated reservoir supply has enough water for customers “at present,” she said.

Irish Water will provide updates throughout Thursday as the picture becomes clearer.

Standby

A crisis management team has been deployed to the area on standby, to respond immediately if the water supply does run out, or restrictions are put in place.

Repair crews were at the site of the burst main on Wednesday evening, to begin repairs to the pipe.

The burst itself is close to the same stretch of the high pressure water main that burst last year, which had a huge affect on supply.

“Irish Water has approved the budget and design for a new pipeline to replace the existing lines” in the area, a spokeswoman said.

“We are in the final stages of resolving all of the contractual issues to begin mobilisation of construction of this pipeline within weeks,” she said.

Replaced

Irish Water managing director Jerry Grant said “by the end of the year” the pipeline would be entirely replaced and upgraded.

“Last year’s replacement repair has held there is no issue with that. But the burst is in the same area,” told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“This is a very vulnerable pipe as we know from last year, that is why we’re in the process of replacing it,” he said.

Repair crews worked under lights over Wednesday night, and the burst section of the pipe has been removed.

“We’re now accessing the repair, that will take time, it will certainly take today, we’re certainly hoping that within 12-24 hours we’ll have the supply back,” Mr Grant said.

Local councillor Kevin Callan has called for a nearby out-of-commission water treatment plant at Rosehall to be brought back into use.

However, it is understood recommissioning the minor treatment plant would require the entire water main to be flushed out, and could lead to boil water notices being required in the short-term, according to one source in the Department of Housing.