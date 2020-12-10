Boil water notice in Wexford due to ‘deterioration’ in supply

A boil water notice has been put in place in Wexford town and its surrounding areas following a “deterioration in the quality” of water from the local supply, Irish Water has said.

In a statement released on Thursday evening, Wexford County Council and Irish Water advised that the 21,000 people using the Wexford town public water supply should boil their water “with immediate effect”.

The decision to introduce the notice is “due to a deterioration in the quality of raw water entering supply”, said Irish Water. Some 21,760 in Wexford town and its surrounding areas will be affected by the notice which was made following consultation with the HSE.

Customers based in Newtown Road, Carcur, Carricklawn, Coolcotts, Whitemill, Wygram, Clonard, Town parks, Ard Carman, Hill Street, Barntown and Taghmon are being advised to boil their water until further notice.

Irish Water operations lead for Wexford Brian O’Leary said the group was working with partners in Wexford County Council and the HSE to address the water contamination and lift the notice “as soon as it is safe to do so”.

“Our priority is the provision of safe, clean drinking water and safeguarding that water supply for the future is a vital focus,” said Mr O’Leary.

Vulnerable customers affected by the boil water notice will be contacted by Irish Water, said the group, adding that all customers should continue to follow HSE Covid-19 advice including frequent hand washing.

Water must be boiled for drinking, preparation of salads or similar uncooked foods, drinks made with hot water, brushing of teeth and the making of ice, the utility said.

Members of the public can still use water from the tap for personal hygiene and bathing but not for brushing teeth or gargling and extra caution should be taken when bathing children to ensure they do not swallow any water, it added.

Any customers with queries about the notice are advised to contact 1850278278 or get in touch via Twitter at @IWCare.