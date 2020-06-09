Blue Flag beaches 2020: Ballybunion north beach loses status
Baginbunin in Wexford and Carrigahold in Clare are awarded first Green Coast awards
Ballybunnion beach in Co Kerry has lost its Blug Flag status for 2020. Photograph: Getty
Ballybunion North beach in Co Kerry has failed to retain its blue flag status in 2020 due to a deteroiation in its water quality.
Beaches are required to have excellent water quality to qualify for the flag, but the rating for Ballybunnion deteriorated slightly to ‘good’ based on the analysis of in-season water quality samples taken between 2016 and 2019, a report published on Tuesday found.
In all, there were 90 Blue Flags and 60 Green Coast Awards awarded this year by An Taisce.
The Blue Flag programme aims to raise environmental awareness and promote sound environmental management of beaches, marinas and inland bathing waters around the world, while the Green Coast Award recognises beaches for their clean environment, water quality and natural beauty.
Two beaches were initially awarded a Blue Flag but will not be flying them this summer.
Due to lower than normal beach sand levels, Wexford County Council has withdrawn the Blue Flag awarded to Courtown beach for the time being.
And in Co Galway, as a result of restrictions in place to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic, it was not possible to put a lifeguard service in place for Cill Mhuirbhigh, on Inis Mór for the bathing season.
“The National Blue Flag jury felt it was very unfortunate that Cill Mhuirbighcould not fly the Blue Flag that had been awarded to the site at this time,as a result of the unprecedented circumstances we find ourselves in.”
The 80 Irish beaches and 10 marinas awarded a blue flag for this year must adhere tospecific criteria on water quality, information, environmental education, safety and site management.
Two beaches; Baginbunin in Co Wexford and Carrigahold in Co Clare, were awarded the Green Coast Award in 2020 for the first time.
Mornington beach in County Meath regained its Green Coast Award status having last held the award in 2017.
Meanwhile, four sites awarded Green Coast status last year did not retain this for 2020.
Arklow beach in Co Wicklow did not meet the required water quality to obtain Green Coast Award status this year, while in-season water quality testing at Dumhach Beach and East End Bay, both on Inisbofin, could not be carried out as a result of restrictions relating to Covid-19.
Trá Inis Oirrcould not be awarded the statusdue to the absence of an in-season lifeguard service.
However, the jury added that in light of the potential for changes to restrictions currently in place, if all criteria could be met at a later point in the summer, it may be possible to award these sites during the 2020 season.
Five beaches achieved dual award status, including Portmarnock in Fingal, Salthill and Silver Strand in Co Galway, Rosses Point in Co Sligo and Ballinskelligs in Kerry.
These sites have fulfilled all Blue Flag criteria relating to water quality, facilities for visitors, beach management, environmental education and the provision of information, while also fulfilling the Green Coast Award requirement of community involvement in the management of the site, the judges said.
Announcing the awards, Ian Diamond, Coastal Awards Manager with An Taisce’s Environmental Education Unit, said it is important to bear in mind the “additional pressure” being put on local authorities to manage beaches during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“ With unprecedented numbers forced to stay at home for the past few months from work and school we must be cognisant ofthe challenges facing those managing our beaches,” Mr Diamond said.
“ In the same manner as we have all worked together against Covid-19 we must all exercise personal responsibility to enjoy our beaches in a safe and sustainable way.”
Full list of Blue Flag beaches for 2020
Louth County Council Shellinghill/Templetown - Beach
Louth County Council Port/Lurganboy - Beach
Louth County Council Clogherhead - Beach
Fingal County Council Portmarnock/Velvet Strand - Beach
Dun Laoghaire Rathdown County Council Seapoint - Beach
Wicklow County Council Bray South Promenade - Beach
Wicklow County Council Greystones - Beach
Wicklow County Council Brittas Bay North - Beach
Wicklow County Council Brittas Bay South - Beach
Wexford County Council Ballymoney North Beach - Beach
Wexford County Council Morriscastle - Beach
Wexford County Council Ballinesker - Beach
Wexford County Council Curracloe - Beach
Wexford County Council Rosslare - Beach
Wexford County Council Carne - Beach
Waterford County Council Councillors Strand Dunmore East - Beach
Waterford County Council Dunmore Strand - Beach
Waterford County Council Tramore - Beach
Waterford County Council Clonea - Beach
Waterford County Council Ardmore - Beach
Cork County Council Youghal Claycastle - Beach
Cork County Council Redbarn Beach - Beach
Cork County Council Garrylucas - Beach
Cork County Council Garretstown - Beach
Cork County Council Inchydoney - Beach
Cork County Council Owenahincha - Beach
Cork County Council Tragumna - Beach
Cork County Council Barleycove - Beach
Kerry County Council Derrynane - Beach
Kerry County Council Ballinskelligs - Beach
Kerry County Council White Strand Caherciveen - Beach
Kerry County Council Kells -Beach
Kerry County Council Rossbeigh - Beach
Kerry County Council Inch - Beach
Kerry County Council Ventry - Beach
Kerry County Council Magherabeg - Beach
Kerry County Council Banna - Beach
Kerry County Council Ballyheigue - Beach
Kerry County Council Ballybunion South - Beach
Clare County Council Cappa Pier - Beach
Clare County Council Kilkee - Beach
Clare County Council White Strand Doonbeg - Beach
Clare County Council Spanish Point - Beach
Kerry County Council Fenit - Beach
Clare County Council White Strand Miltown Malbay - Beach
Clare County Council Lahinch - Beach
Clare County Council Fanore - Beach
Clare County Council Ballycuggeran (Killaloe) - Beach
Clare County Council Mountshannon - Beach
Galway County Council Portumna - Beach
Galway County Council Loughrea Lake - Beach
Galway County Council Traught - Beach
Galway City Council Salthill - Beach
Mayo County Council Bertra - Beach
Galway City Council Silverstrand - Beach
Galway County Council An Trá Mhór (Inverin) - Beach
Galway County Council Trá an Dóilin (An Cheathrú Rua) - Beach
Mayo County Council Carrowmore - Beach
Mayo County Council Clare Island - Beach
Mayo County Council Mulranny - Beach
Mayo County Council Dooega - Beach
Mayo County Council Keel - Beach
Mayo County Council Keem - Beach
Mayo County Council Silverstrand Dugort - Beach
Mayo County Council Mullaghroe - Beach
Mayo County Council Elly Bay - Beach
Mayo County Council Ross Killala - Beach
Sligo County Council Rosses Point - Beach
Donegal County Council Bundoran - Beach
Donegal County Council Rossnowlagh - Beach
Donegal County Council Murvagh - Beach
Donegal County Council Fintra - Beach
Donegal County Council Portnoo /Narin - Beach
Donegal County Council Carrickfinn - Beach
Donegal County Council Killahoey - Beach
Donegal County Council Marblehill - Beach
Donegal County Council Downings - Beach
Donegal County Council Magherawarden (Portsalon) - Beach
Donegal County Council Culdaff - Beach
Donegal County Council Stroove - Beach
Donegal County Council Greencastle - Marina
Donegal County Council Rathmullan - Marina
Kerry County Council Fenit - Marina
Kilrush Maritime Ltd Kilrush Marina, Kilrush, Co Clare - Marina
Kilrush Maritime Ltd Portmagee Seasonal Visitors Pontoons, Portmagee, Co Kerry - Marina
Kinsale Yacht Club Kinsale Yacht Club - Marina
Royal Cork Yacht club The Royal Cork Yacht Club - Marina
Wexford County Council Kilmore Quay - Marina
Wexford County Council New Ross - Marina
Quigleys Marina, Killinure Point, Co Westmeath - Marina