Beast from the East: Status Red snow alert in place until Friday

The public has been asked to stay indoors from Thursday afternoon as Storm Emma descends upon the east and south of the country causing further heavy snow.

The National Emergency Co-Ordination Group for Severe Weather has asked the public in Leinster and Munster to stay indoors from 4pm on Thursday until noon on Friday and to monitor further updates from Met Éireann.

The forecaster has issued a red weather warning, its most severe alert, for these times in all of Munster and Leinster, having issued a red alert at 5am on Wednesday for Dublin and much of the east coast.

All schools and third-level institutions will remain closed on Thursday and Friday. There will be no Dublin Bus services on Thursday. There will be limited Luas, Dart and Iarnród Éireann services on Thursday, which are due to end between noon and 2pm on Thursday.

There will be no Bus Éireann services on Thursday or Friday.

Sean Hogan, chair of the National Emergency Co-ordination Group for Severe Weather said employers need to consider is it possible or necessary for them to open on Thursday. He said government departments, not providing public services, would close on Thursday and Friday in Munster and Leinster. He said the country has not experienced blizzard conditions since 1982. He said the NECG was asking people to take “heed of the advice” being given.

Mr Hogan said it would be “suicidal” to go driving in the blizzard conditions forecast for tomorrow afternoon. He said “what we are telling people is do not be out there from 4pm tomorrow”.

“Our message is very clear...the storm is coming.”

Evelyn Cusack, deputy head of forecasting at Met Éireann said there will be “zero visibility” during the snow storms that are forecast from Thursday afternoon.

There is currently a red snow-ice warning in place for Dublin, Kildare, Louth, Wicklow and Meath. There is an orange warning in place for Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Wexford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cork, Tipperary and Waterford.

There is a yellow warning in place for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Clare and Limerick.

Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy said “the severe weather event that had been predicted has begun”.

He said transport disruptions will continue this evening and local authorities are managing “as best they can”.

“It is a dynamic situation and it is continuing to evolve. We would ask people not to delay in making their way home when they finish work this evening.”

Mr Murphy said that “tomorrow we are facing a different situation in Leinster and Munster” with the arrival of Storm Emma.

“This is a significant escalation in the weather event. We will see blizzard like conditions and zero visibility. This is not weather people should be out in.”

The Defence Forces have been called out on eight occasions over the last 24 hours.

A statement from the Department of Education said: “Given the disruption to transport and the safety risks arising, most particularly in relation to the ability to get home safely before blizzard like conditions hit Munster and Leinster, all schools, third level institutions, colleges and centres of further education in red areas will be closed tomorrow and Friday.

“In relation to Connaught and Ulster decisions on school closures will be made individually depending on the circumstances in their area. The situation in Connaught and Ulster will be kept under review.”

The snow has caused major travel disruption with many roads treacherous. In Dublin, Luas and Dublin Bus services are severely curtailed, while Bus Éireann said its services were also severely disrupted.

After snow accumulations of between 5 and 10cm since Tuesday night, Met Éireann warned that total snowfall up to midday on Thursday may reach 25cm in the red alert zone.

All Ryanair flights to and from Dublin Airport have been cancelled for the rest of today.