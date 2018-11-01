Application lodged for €40 million development at Trump’s Doonbeg golf course

GORDON DEEGAN

Plans have been lodged for a €40 million development at the Donald Trump-owned Trump Doonbeg golf resort in west Clare.

The new plan includes 53 holiday homes, a ballroom/function room, a leisure centre and a new restaurant.

The construction phase of the project is to employ up to 100 people at its peak and general manager of Trump Doonbeg, Joe Russell said on Thursday that the application is “a further vote of confidence in Trump Doonbeg, west Clare and Ireland and a continuation of the Trump Organisation’s initial plans for the resort when they purchased it in 2014”.

Putting a value of €40million on the planned development, Mr Russell said the resort is enjoying its “best year so far since the resort commenced full operations back in 2006”.

He said “economic growth has led to a strong domestic market but the USA business has been terrific this year” adding that the resort being on the Wild Atlantic Way has also added to business.

Mr Russell said: “Our golf course investment and renovation of 2014 and 2015 is now paying dividends with green fees and membership growth very strong, leading to growth in room nights and on site spend. With the further planned investment, we forecast continued growth.”

Trump Doonbeg is the 16th in the Trump International portfolio and the hotel accommodates 45,000 guests each year with over 50 per cent coming from North America.

Trump Doonbeg has stated previously that the investment in the new ballroom was contingent on the green light for the resort’s planned coastal protection works — that application is currently before An Bord Pleanála.

Asked if that remains the case, Mr Russell said: “We are hopeful for a positive decision in regards to the coastal, but at the same time need to push in with the next phase of growth for the resort and our business.” A decision is due on the €40 million application early in January.