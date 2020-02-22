Anyone else noticed spring’s early arrival? Readers’ nature queries

Ethna Viney on a parasitic wasp, territorial robins and unusual sightings in January

Ethna Viney

Celandine

Celandine

 

I found this little wasp-like insect sitting on my chainsaw while I was chopping wood. – Mike Hodder, Fountainstown, Co Cork
It’s an ichneumon parasitic wasp, specifically ichneumon xanthorius, which is a predator of moth and butterfly caterpillars. There are other similar ichneumons.

Ichneumon parasitic wasp
Ichneumon parasitic wasp

 found these guys curled up dead in my sunroom. They were about 4cm long. – Erica Murray, Dalkey, Co Dublin
They are white-legged snake millipedes, also called black millipedes. They normally live in leaf litter and feed on detritus and surface algae.

White-legged snake millipedes, also called black millipedes
White-legged snake millipedes, also called black millipedes

I found this lobster tag issued by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection in 1997-1998. It travelled all the way from Summerland Key, Florida, to Spiddal, Co Galway, a distance of 4,138 miles over a period of 23 years. – Siobhán Curran, Spiddal, Co Galway

Lobster tag
Lobster tag

Is it unusual to have two pairs of robins visiting my garden? – Ciaran Casey, Foxford, Co Mayo

It depends on the size of the garden. A pair of robins will have a defined territory, which they will defend against interlopers. If you have two pairs there must be room in your garden or the surrounding area for two territories.

Jim O’Brien wrote to say that a stork landed in the garden of his sister in Kenmare, Co Kerry, on January 27th. The stork was also seen and confirmed by a neighbour. A black stork was previously seen in Ireland in 2012 flying in Westmeath and later in Clare, from where it flew to Kerry.

Despite the cold snap this month, spring came in January in many parts of the country. Tara Robinson reported honeybees, celandines, catkins in flower and hawthorn leaves in Kerry. Pascal Desmond had dandelion flowers and seeds in Wexford. Mike Egan had bees on crocuses in Meath, and John Miller saw bumblebees in Bushy Park.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Include a postal address

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.