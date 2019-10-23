An Taisce criticises State’s green-lighting of fracked gas company

The Government’s ‘green-lighting’ of the controversial Shannon LNG project is “a profoundly retrograde step totally at odds with Ireland’s climate targets and existing national ban on fracking,” according to the environmental group An Taisce.

The notion of opening a large terminal to facilitate importation of fracked gas from the US after Ireland has introduced a domestic ban on fracking on environmental and health grounds “defies all logic and flies in the face of expert scientific advice regarding emissions reductions,” it said.

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is a technique in which high-pressure water, sand and chemicals are pumped into shale rock to help extract natural gas.

An Taisce was responding to confirmation by the Government it will continue to list the project, proposed by the US company New Fortress Energy, as of strategic interest to Ireland.

It has defended the project on the basis it will help maintain security of energy supplies, while it regards natural gas as a transition fuel which can continue to be used while the economy decarbonises – today (Wednesday) was the deadline for withdrawing projects on the list.

‘Utterly unacceptable’

The European Commission has confirmed no assessments of the project’s environmental or sustainability impacts have been carried out, despite the requirement under EU regulations that the commission carry out such an assessment. An Taisce said it agreed with the view of Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe that failure to undertake such an assessment is “utterly unacceptable”.

Last week Sweden withdrew an LNG project terminal in Gothenburg from the EU’s projects of common interest (PCI) list, citing concerns over climate change.

An alliance of politicians, NGOs and health experts recently called on the Taoiseach asking Ireland to block the Shannon project on the basis it would “re-energise the fracking industry and increase human suffering and pollution in the affected areas, particularly Pennsylvania in the US”.

“The science is now clear that natural gas is not a ‘transition fuel’ – it is a steep cliff to climate catastrophe”, An Taisce added. “This project locks us into an unsustainable, fossil-fuelled energy system for the foreseeable future, using fracked gas, which may be as environmentally damaging as coal or even peat burning.”

Earthquakes

Apart from emissions from burning the fossil fuel, fracked gas contaminates groundwater and soil, leads to substantial fugitive methane emissions and can increase the risk of earthquakes, it said.

People Before Profit TD Bríd Smith said: “This decision by Minister [RICHARD]Bruton to press ahead and place the Shannon LNG terminal on the PCI list puts to bed any idea that the Government are interested in climate action. The myth of Fine Gael’s so called climate action is officially dead.”

The Department of Climate Action and Environment said its “position has not changed” and that Shannon LNG would go forward as the only standalone Irish project on the list.

Despite the Government’s previous claims that the final decision on the project’s inclusion on the PCI list rested with the EU, the Commission told Greennews.ie last week member states have the final word on national projects.

Two other linked projects that would have seen a reverse interconnector pipeline between Ireland and Scotland were removed from the list after the EU’s Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) found they “did not prove that their overall benefits outweigh costs”.

The Shannon LNG is currently subject to a legal challenge brought by environmental NGOs, with a number of environmental and planning issues referred to the European Court of Justice for ruling.