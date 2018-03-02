Access to digital version of ‘The Irish Times’ for all readers

The Irish Times is giving readers free mobile and tablet access to Friday’s ePaper, which is a complete digital replica of the print edition.

This is because the severe weather means The Irish Times had been unable to complete deliveries of its print edition to retail outlets nationwide on Friday.

Readers can access the ePaper by downloading The Irish Times ePaper app at the App Store for IOS and Google play for Android.

On first use, readers will be prompted to enter the voucher code irishtimesemma to read Friday’s paper as printed.

The Irish Times’s Circulation Director Fran Walsh said: “We would like to sincerely apologise to all customers who are unable to access print copies of The Irish Times today.

“We are working on restoring our full distribution network in the coming hours and days.”

In addition to the ePaper, readers can continue to access the latest weather and travel information and The Irish Times full digital and mobile service at irishtimes.com and on its app.