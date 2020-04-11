A jaw bone was washed up on the beach. Can you identify it? Readers’ nature queries

Lizards, a cormorant, a butterfly, and a visiting heron

Ethna Víney

 

This jaw bone was washed up on the beach at Ballinskelligs, Co Kerry. It had two cone-shaped teeth at the tip.
Gearóid Mathews, Cahirciveen, Co Kerry
It’s the jaw bone of a Cuvier’s beaked whale. Irish Whale and Dolphin Group says there was a dead one there recently.

The common newt.
The common newt.

I found this common lizard (roadkill) in mid-March, by a riverside in an area that is mostly bog on the east-Mayo/Sligo border.
Tom Hunt, Carracastle, Co Mayo
This was a smooth newt that met its fate on the way to a pond to mate.

Newts take three months to mature.
Newts take three months to mature.

We found a nest of these little lizards under a rock at the bottom of our garden. They look like babies, about 3ins long but also seem to be hibernating. This is an underside photo.
Orla O’Sullivan Clontarf, Dublin 3.
These also were newts and if they were juveniles they take up to three years to mature.

A male blackcap.
A male blackcap.

My six-year-old daughter, Eithne, discovered this little dead bird on the road and would like to identify it.
Helen Corcoran, Macroom, Co Cork
It was a male blackcap, a warbler with a very rich, melodic song.

A cormorant.
A cormorant.

What is this large black water bird which I saw on a rock in the middle of the village lake in Aughrim, Co Wicklow?
Brenda Dowling, Castlemacadam, Co Wicklow.
It’s a cormorant.

Small tortoisehell butterfly on the Tolka bank.
Small tortoisehell butterfly on the Tolka bank.

This is my first butterfly this year, a small tortoiseshell, here on the bank of the Tolka, on March 24th.
Liam Kane, Blanchardstown, Dublin 15.

Visiting heron in Crumlin garden.
Visiting heron in Crumlin garden.

This heron has been visiting my sister’s garden in Crumlin, about 2km from the Grand Canal for about a year. She buys fish fingers for him.
Valerie Byrne, Goatstown, Dublin 14.

Michael Kavanagh and Gill from Dublin, both sent photos of false widow spiders which seem to be emerging at this time.

Ethna Viney welcomes observations and photographs at Thallabawn, Louisburgh, Co Mayo, F28 F978, or by email at viney@anu.ie. Please include a postal address.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.