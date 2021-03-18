Work set to begin to make walking, cycling to school safer for children

Work is due to get underway at more than 100 schools this year to make it safer for children to walk, scoot or cycle to class.

The planned improvements to the school commute will range from upgraded footpaths or new cycle lanes to the complete reworking of school entrances.

The €15 million fund is part of the Government’s Safe Routes to School programme, which aims to alleviate congestion at school gates and increase the number of students who walk or cycle to school.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said schoolchildren “need more than hi-vis vests to get to schools safely”.

“They need proper infrastructure to make walking, cycling and scooting a practical choice for families,” he said.

The first phase of the programme aims to deliver “ segregated infrastructure” and “ front of school treatments” to improve access and prevent congestion.

“Helping children get to school safely under their own steam is better for their health and development and better for the environment,” Mr Ryan said.

All schools are eligible to apply to the programme and information will be circulated from the Departments of Education and Transport to schools nationwide.

Application process

The selected schools will be guided through the application process and will work with a designated infrastructure officer from An Taisce’s Green-Schools programme, who will liaise with the school and local authority as works are planned and carried out.

The schools to be selected for participation in the programme will be based on a mix of criteria including school type, location and the school’s commitment to sustainable travel.

The programme will select a number of schools for participation this year, with further opportunities for schools that are not successful in their application to reapply at a later date.

Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton, who has delegated responsibility for the programme within the Department of Transport, said officials would work with school communities to remove the barriers to walking, scooting and cycling to school.

“My hope is that in time, through continued investment and co-operation arising from the Safe Routes to School programme, every student in every village, town and city, can safely travel to and from school be it by foot, scooter or bike.”