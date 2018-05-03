Who will pay up to €24,000 to attend the State’s most expensive school?
Nord Anglia may well have a real impact in shaking up Ireland’s educational offering
Children attending the Nord Anglia International School in a drum workshop. About €14m has been invested in the school to date. Photograph: Dara MacDónaill/The Irish Times
The arrival of the country’s most expensive school is a sign of what is likely to be a major new growth area: education targeted at children of mobile international executives.