Unveiling of new schools in doubt after sub-contractors picket

The opening of a number of schools in time for the new school year is in doubt following pickets by subcontractors who say they have not been paid money owed to them for work done.

Coláiste Raithín and St Philomena’s Primary School, in Bray, Co Wicklow, along with Loreto College, in Wexford, had been on track to be completed in late August and open in September.

However, a number of subcontractors say they are owed hundreds of thousands of euro following the liquidation of Sammon Contracting Ireland earlier this year.

Some contractors who set up pickets and blocked access roads to the new schools in Wicklow and Wexford on Monday have vowed not to leave until they are paid.

Three further buildings are scheduled to be finished by December – Eureka Secondary School, Kells, Co Meath, Tyndall College in Carlow, and Carlow College of Further Education.

All six projects formed part of a €100 million contract which was jointly run by UK firm Carillion, who sub-contracted the construction to Kildare firm Sammon.

The liquidation of Carillion in January, and then Sammon in June, have delayed the school projects by several months. Sammon entered examinership in April, citing the “devastating collapse” of Carillion as the main cause in its High Court application.

Individual sub-contractors involved in building, landscaping and maintenance say they owned sums which very from between €20,000 to €100,000 and have been forced to let dozens of staff go.

It is estimated that up to €14m is owed to subcontractors over all the school buildings caught up in the controversy.

The Department of Education says it is “unacceptable” that builders involved in a number of new schools have not yet been paid for work they carried out.

However, it has insisted that it is not party to any contract with sub-contractors affected.

While it said the situation faced by sub-contractors who have not been paid is very difficult, it said it would be “regrettable” if there were now further delays in the opening of the schools, given that neither the schools nor the department were party to the contracts in question.

A spokeswoman for the department said it was aware of difficulties faced by a number of sub-contractors who had been engaged by Sammon.

“While the situation faced by these sub-contractors is regrettable, it must be emphasised that the Department of Education is not, and was not, party to any contract with these sub-contractors,” it said.

“Their contractual relationship was with Sammon, which in turn had been contracted by Carillion Construction Ltd, the main contractor under the PPP (public-private partnership) arrangement.”

The department said the company behind the construction contract for the five schools – Dutch Infrastructure Fund (DIF) – was working to ensure the school buildings can be opened as soon as possible.

A replacement contractor, Woodvale, has been appointed by DIF to facilitate the completion of the three most advanced schools in Wexford and Bray by the end of August.

It is undertaking survey and preliminary work at the other three buildings in Carlow and Kells.

“It is recognised that there have been wider problems in the construction industry with regard to non-payment of sub-contractors by main contractors for work undertaken. This behaviour is unacceptable,” said the department.

“The Construction Contracts Act was enacted in 2013 to address poor payment practices in the industry and sub-contractors are encouraged to use the provisions of the Act, wherever possible, to proactively enforce their entitlements.”