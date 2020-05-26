University of Limerick head resigns over personal Covid-19 health concerns

University of Limerick president Dr Des Fitzgerald is to step down from the role after just three years in charge because of personal health concerns related to Covid-19.

A source within the university said the 67-year-old former heart surgeon was advised that the duties of being president, including meeting large groups of people, was “not the sensible thing to do” and he risked serious illness if he contracted the virus.

A statement from the university said he had taken the decision to resign “in the context of Covid 19”.

In a letter to UL chancellor, the former minister for health Mary Harney, Dr Fitzgerald said Covid-19 “will directly impact my ability to serve the university and limit my ability to fully engage once we get our community back onto the campus”.

Dr Fitzgerald was appointed as UL president in late 2016 and commenced his term of office in early 2017. Prior to his appointment, he was vice president for research and vice-president for Health Affairs at UCD.

Dr Fitzgerald warned that the Covid-19 crisis would shape the future of the university sector for the next decade and beyond: “Covid 19 will force universities across the world to re-examine both their business and academic models. Significant changes and investment will be required to support the sector.

“We also agreed an ambitious strategic plan for the university which in the context of Covid-19 will require some further review, but which remains an important vision of what UL can become in the years ahead.

“I am particularly proud of UL’s response to the Covid-19 crisis, in recognising its gravity early, in rapidly and successfully moving online and in contributing to the fight against the pandemic in our community.

“The university’s management showed great foresight in moving quickly and the academic and support staff have shown great skill in bringing a difficult year for them and our students to a successful end.”

He said it was vital that the new government stepped up to the plate to protect the university sector in Ireland as it would play a crucial role in the economy’s recovery.

Dr Fitzgerald said he was confident that with the right support now, the future for UL was bright: “The very existence of UL is testimony to the can-do attitude of the people of the mid-West region who overcame enormous obstacles to secure its development.

“That same spirit will be vital in the years to come but I have no doubt the importance of UL to the region and to the broader economy will grow significantly in the years ahead.”