UCD SU president makes last plea ahead of impeachment result

UCD Students’ Union president Katie Ascough has said the impeachment campaign against her is predicated on her pro-life views and refusal to break the law.

Voting in the two-day plebiscite will continue until 8pm this evening after 1,200 students of the college signed a petition calling for an impeachment referendum to take place.

The central issue in the debate has been the decision to remove information on overseas abortion services from a booklet distributed to freshman students, which was later reprinted without the information at a cost of up to €8,000.

In an open letter to UCD students published this morning, Ms Ascough said the decision to halt distribution of the material in question was made because “doing so would have been illegal”.

It read: “I ran on a platform of things like cutting the cost of college and improving mental health supports. I did not agree to break the law and run the risk of a criminal record for the rest of my life.

“It has been said that the ‘cause to impeach Katie Ascough from her position is not based off her prolife views’. This is just untrue.”

Ms Ascough also published the legal advice she received which outlined the illegality of signposting the details of such services as per Irish law, and said doing so would have exposed her to a criminal conviction and a fine of €4,000.

In the letter, Ms Ascough further alleges that she was pressured by Students’ Union colleagues to sign off on the booklets, and that her treatment represents “the essence of bullying”.

The four UCD Students’ Union sabbatical officers for education, welfare, graduates and communications have all taken to their respective social media accounts over recent days to advocate for a Yes to impeachment vote.

Campaigns and communications officer Barry Murphy, postgraduate officer Niall Torris and education officer Robert Sweeney had requested to take annual leave to campaign for the Yes side.

Amy Crean, head of the Vote Yes to Impeach campaign, said Ms Ascough’s personal views on abortion had affected her professional duties as head of the pro-choice student union.

The result of the poll is expected to be confirmed shortly after 9pm.