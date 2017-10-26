UCD SU president Katie Ascough set to be impeached

Early results in the University College Dublin Students’ Union (UCDSU) referendum show a majority of students favoured impeaching their Students’ Union president Katie Ascough.

From the first 2,603 votes counted from a number of ballot boxes, 1,951 students voted to impeach Ms Ascough, representing a 75 per cent majority. Only 652 students voted against her impeachment. The votes were from Arts, Veterinary Science, and Architecture students, a late polling station open to all students, and students on the Blackrock Carysfort campus.

Ballot boxes to be counted from other large buildings include students studying Science, Engineering, Business, Law, and Health Sciences.

Amy Crean, head of the ‘Yes to Impeach’ campaign said the early results were positive.

“It’s too early to feel any sense of relief yet, we’re obviously delighted it went towards a Yes, but we’re waiting to see how the rest of it goes,” she said.

The turnout in the referendum was one of the highest in recent years, early estimates suggesting more than 5,500 students voted. The turnout in the students’ union presidential election last March was 3,350.

The campaign to impeach Ms Ascough began after she removed a page on access to abortion information from the student union’s Winging It freshers’ magazine, meaning the magazine had to be re-printed at a cost of between €7,000 and €8,000.

The impeachment referendum was started after a petition signed by 1,200 students.

Ms Ascough said she took the decision after seeking advice from the union lawyer, who stated he had “serious concerns” about the legality of providing the information on abortion services under Irish law.

In an open letter published on Thursday morning, Ms Ascough said she was pressured by her students’ union colleagues to sign off on the magazine, and that her treatment represented “the essence of bullying”.

Finn McLysaght, one of the students organising the ‘Yes to Impeach’ campaign said the campaign had been very divisive on campus, and on social media.

“There was a lot of abuse thrown at both campaigns, I personally got sent death threats, and I saw Katie got quite a lot of abuse,” he said. The online threats came from fake Facebook accounts, Mr McLysaght said.

Kieran Doran, a second-year economics and finance student from Wexford said he voted against impeaching Ms Ascough.

“I mean what she has done is incompetent, but I don’t think it’s grounds for impeachment,” he said.

“I just think that these people who are voting against her, are voting against her because she has opinions that aren’t the same as theirs.”

Aideen O’Donovan, third-year history and politics student from Castleknock, Dublin, voted for impeachment.

“I think that considering that Katie doesn’t quite align herself with the ideals of most of the students, and she wishes to push those ideals on us, I don’t think she should represent us.” she said.

Ms Ascough is a prominent anti-abortion activist, and the daughter of Tom Ascough, who sits of the Iona Institute board of directors. Her four students’ union sabbatical colleagues all came out publicly to call for her impeachment the week of the vote.

Last March, Ms Ascough received 1,154 first preferences votes and was elected students’ union president ahead of three other candidates.