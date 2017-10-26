UCD students vote to impeach union president Katie Ascough

Students at University College Dublin on Thursday voted to impeach their students’ union president Katie Ascough after she blocked the publication of information on abortion in a college magazine.

More than two-thirds of voters cast their ballot in favour or removing Ms Ascough from office.

The total valid poll came to 6,572. The total votes in favour of impeachment came to 4,540 (69 per cent), while the votes against impeachment came to 2,032 (31 per cent).

Earlier, Amy Crean, head of the ‘Yes to Impeach’ campaign, said the early results were positive.

“It’s too early to feel any sense of relief yet, we’re obviously delighted it went towards a Yes, but we’re waiting to see how the rest of it goes,” she said.

The turnout in the referendum was one of the highest in recent years. The turnout in the students’ union presidential election last March was 3,350.

The campaign to impeach Ms Ascough began after she removed a page on access to information about abortion from the student union’s Winging It freshers’ magazine, meaning the magazine had to be re-printed at a cost of between €7,000 and €8,000.

The impeachment referendum was started after a petition was signed by 1,200 students.

Ms Ascough said she removed the page after seeking advice from the union lawyer, who stated he had “serious concerns” about the legality of providing the information on abortion services under Irish law.

In an open letter published on Thursday morning, Ms Ascough said she was pressured by her students’ union colleagues to sign off on the magazine, and that her treatment represented “the essence of bullying”.

Finn McLysaght, one of the students organising the ‘Yes to Impeach’ campaign said the controversy had been very divisive on campus, and on social media.

“There was a lot of abuse thrown at both campaigns, I personally got sent death threats, and I saw Katie got quite a lot of abuse,” he said. The online threats came from fake Facebook accounts, McLysaght said.

Kieran Doran, a second-year economics and finance student from Wexford said he voted against impeaching Ms Ascough.

“I mean what she has done is incompetent, but I don’t think it’s grounds for impeachment,” he said.

“I just think that these people who are voting against her, are voting against her because she has opinions that aren’t the same as theirs.”

Aideen O’Donovan, a third-year history and politics student from Castleknock, Dublin, voted for impeachment.

“I think that considering that Katie doesn’t quite align herself with the ideals of most of the students, and she wishes to push those ideals on us, I don’t think she should represent us,” she said.

Ms Ascough is a prominent anti-abortion activist, and the daughter of Tom Ascough, who sits of the Iona Institute board of directors.

Last March, Ms Ascough received 1,154 first preferences votes and was elected students’ union president ahead of three other candidates.