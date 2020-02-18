UCD students protest over accomodation price hike

University City Dublin (UCD) students are protesting at the Belfield campus on Tuesday morning over a decision by the university to increase on-campus accommodation rents by 12 per cent over the next three years.

The UCD students’ union said they are “outraged” by the decision and is currently holding a rally in the student centre.

The demonstration coincides with a meeting of the university management team, which is discussing the campus rent increase.

The increase would mean the cost of student accommodation on the Belfield campus rises to between €8,000 and €9,900 per year over the next three years.

The student union is calling for the rent increase to be scrapped immediately and for management to implement a rental support scheme for students struggling in the private market.