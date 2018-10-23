Two more Dublin schools to close following concerns over structural issues

Two Dublin primary schools are to immediately following structural assessment inspections carried out for the Department of Education.

Tyrellstown Educate Together National School and St Luke’s National School - which share a campus - have a combined enrolment of more than 1,200 pupils.

The schools are among 30 or more schools built by Western Building Systems since 2008 which face structural assessments over the coming days following safety concerns.

The department is to seek alternative temporary accommodation for students following the mid-term break.

Remedial works are likely to get underway shortly, though education sources say they do not know how long it will take to complete.

The schools were delivered under a fast-tracked “design and build” government programme, which began in late 2007.

Last weekend, structural problems were discovered in Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Nearly 100 transition year students have been told to stay at home this week as a result.

Problems were identified during a fire safety audit on Friday, when the walls in two classrooms were opened up.

A structural engineer found ties fixing the exterior and interior walls were absent or inadequate in places.

Similar issues are understood to have emerged in the inspection of Educate Together National School and St Luke’s National School.

In a statement, the Department of Education said it took the decision to close both schools with immediate effect following advice from a consultant structural engineer.

“The investigations at Tyrrelstown today, while not identifying any imminent danger, suggest that those two schools should close as a precautionary measure to allow for further detailed investigations at both schools,” it said.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh acknowledged the disruption that the school closures will have on families and parents, students and staff of the affected schools. However, he said his department’s key priority was the safety of pupils and staff.

Officials are working closely with school authorities in relation to interim accommodation solutions for the over 1,200 affected pupils.

“The target is to have interim accommodation solutions in place for when pupils return to school after the mid-term break next week,” a department spokesman said.

Educate Together said it has been told by officials that its school building in Tyrrelstown cannot be occupied while remedial works are being carried out.

A spokesman said it was anxious that structural assessments take place at all other affected schools as a matter of urgency to ascertain the facts.

Fire safety issues with schools built by Western Building Systems were first flagged three years ago at Rush-Lusk Educate Together primary school.

This led to audits in four other schools built in 2008 which were constructed under the department’s “design and build” programme.

Western Building Systems has since gone on to win a number of other contracts.

It is currently involved in building Greystones Community National School in Co Wicklow and Shoeblacks Educate Together in Sandymount in Dublin.

The company has previously defended its work on the school projects, and claimed it was not responsible for fire safety issues.

It said work carried out by “other contractors subsequent to our handover” may have led to defects or breaches of regulation.

A spokesman for the firm did not respond to requests for comment on the announcement of the structural safety review.