TUI says it cannot rule out more strikes over two-tier pay dispute

The Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) has said it cannot rule out further strikes as part of its campaign against the two-tier pay system in schools.

TUI general secretary John MacGabhann said the union would “take stock” following the one-day work stoppage on Tuesday which has resulted in the closure of about 450 of the 700 secondary schools in the State as well as institutes of technology and centres of further education.

He said the union was not threatening further strikes at this stage but would see what emerged in a new programme for government regarding dealing with the lower pay arrangement in place for teachers recruited since 2011.

“We took the action on Tuesday because for the past year we have been shown from door to door and behind none of them was anything that had been promised.”

The TUI, which represents roughly 19,000 members, claims that a “discriminatory” two-tier pay system is in operation for teachers, resulting in teachers employed after January 2011 earning a starting salary that is 14 per cent lower than that earned by colleagues employed before that date.

The union stated that while there has been some progress in pay equality, teachers employed after January 2011 will still earn some €110,000 less than longer-serving colleagues over the course of a 40-year career.

Latest figures indicate the strike is set to close about 400 of the country’s 700-plus secondary schools.

The Department of Education said it was likely that virtually all of the 248 Education and Training Board schools and 96 community and comprehensive schools would be closed.

Seamus Lahart, TUI president, said the campaign will continue until pay equality is restored.

The National Parents’ Council Post-Primary (NPCPP) said it was “disappointed” at the strike.