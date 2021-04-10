Trinity College Dublin names Linda Doyle as first woman provost in 429 years

Trinity College Dublin has elected Professor Linda Doyle as the first female provost to lead the university in its 429-year history.

She will be the 45th Provost of the University and take over from the current Provost, Dr Patrick Prendergast, on August 1st this year.

The announcement was made on Saturday afternoon after a short delay.

Prof Doyle said she was “exhilarated to take on this role and to be part of this historic development in Trinity’s history.

“Trinity is an extraordinary institution filled with exceptionally talented staff and students but I believe we can set our ambitions for it even higher.

“I want Trinity to be the most open, productive, and creative place to teach, learn and to do research. I want Trinity to be a public university that is fearless in its pursuit of a deep-rooted fairness.”

Prof Doyle is Professor of Engineering and the Arts at Trinity and became the Provost-elect on Saturday after an election involving staff and student representatives.

The Provostship has a term of 10 years, during which she will be responsible for leading the University in achieving its core mission in education, research and innovation.

A Cork native, Prof Doyle studied electrical engineering at University College Cork and went on to complete a Master’s and PhD in Trinity.

She has a strong track record in research and has expertise in areas such as wireless communications, spectrum management and creative arts practices.

Prof Doyle also was a founding director of Connect, a Science Foundation Ireland national research centre for future networks and communications.

She has held a number of senior roles including dean of research at Trinity and chairs a number of boards including the Douglas Hyde Gallery.

She replaces Dr Patrick Prendergast, who ends his 10-year term on July 31st.

He said: “I’m delighted that there was not one but three excellent candidates for the position of Provost of Trinity and I congratulate Professor Linda Doyle on her successful campaign.

“Trinity will now have its first woman Provost and on behalf of staff, students, and alumni I wish Linda the very best in leading the college at this crucial time in its history.”

Prof Doyle was chosen from the all-female shortlist of three senior academics the others being Prof Linda Hogan, a theologian and former vice-provost; and Prof Jane Ohlmeyer, a high-profile historian.

About 860 full-time academic staff are eligible to vote in the election which took place online this year.

In normal times, the electorate gathers in Trinity’s dining hall to elect the new provost in a conclave; this year, voting will take place online.

Prof Doyle will reside in one of the most prestigious addresses in Dublin – No 1 Grafton Street – with an impressive art collection including works by Jack B Yeats. The 10-year position will be accompanied by a €200,000 salary.

Trinity’s next provost will be the latest in a series of women who have been appointed to lead Irish universities.

Prof Kerstin Mey, interim president of the University of Limerick, became the first woman to head up an Irish university when she was appointed last year. Last month Maynooth University announced the appointment of Prof Eeva Leinonen as its next president.