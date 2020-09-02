Trinity climbs nine places in latest world university rankings

Trinity College Dublin has climbed nine places and remains Ireland’s leading university in the latest Times Higher Education world university rankings.

The university has risen from 164th to 155th in the 2021 rankings.

The RCSI University of Medicine and Health Sciences is the second highest ranked Irish institution and holds its ranking in the 201-250 category.

It was followed by UCD, which also holds its position in the 201-250 category.

NUI Galway, which slipped out of the top 251-300 into the 301-350 category, is the fourth highest ranked Irish institution, followed by UCC which remains in the 301-350 category.

Maynooth University was next, slipping out of the 301-350 category into the 401-500 category, and DCU, which climbed up from the 601-800 category into the 501-600.

University of Limerick, in eighth place, remains in the 501-600 category, while Technological University Dublin stays in the 801-1,000 category.

The Time Higher Education rankings are based on five key indicators: teaching; research; citations; international outlook; and industry income.

Trinity said its result was helped by a strong performance in research, one of the main categories on which the overall score is based.

The college’s dean of research, Prof Linda Doyle, said she was delighted to see the college improve its position.

“Excellence in research lies at the heart of our identity as a university and has a fundamental influence on our teaching,” she said.

“This speaks to the quality of our researchers, who are excelling in difficult times in which funding is harder to come by than ever.”

RCSI said it was happy to maintain is top-250 ranking for the fifth year in a row, despite a a 55 per cent increase universities assessed in this worldwide league table.

It said its performance was boosted by its strength in research with the impact of its publications in translational medicine and health sciences .

DCU said it was pleased to be one of just two Irish universities to climb in the rankings this year.

President of DCU, Prof Daire Keogh, said its improved performance demonstrated the progress it was making in advancing its reputation for world-class research.

“The advance is a recognition of the hard work, excellence, and expertise of our staff and I want to congratulate them all on this significant global affirmation of their work,” he said.