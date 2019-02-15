Too many people in Ireland going to college and unsuited to it
It seems increasingly clear that student aptitude should determine learning pathways
Employers rate further-education graduates slightly higher than college graduates in areas such as team working, commercial awareness and entrepreneurial skills. File photograph: Getty Images
For all the psychometric testing, career guidance and college open days available nowadays, the biggest influence on students’ career course choices comes down to just one person: the Irish mammy.
That, at least, is one of the findings of an unpublished report commissioned by the Department of Education.