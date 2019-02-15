Too many people in Ireland going to college and are unsuited to it

It seems increasingly clear that student aptitude should determine learning pathways

Carl O'Brien

Employers rate further-education graduates slightly higher than college graduates in areas such as team working, commercial awareness and entrepreneurial skills. File photograph: Getty Images

For all the psychometric testing, career guidance and college open days available nowadays, the biggest influence on students’ career course choices comes down to just one person: the Irish mammy.

That, at least, is one of the findings of an unpublished report commissioned by the Department of Education.

