Thousands of teachers to strike on February 4th

Thousands of teachers who are members of the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) are to go on strike on Tuesday, February 4th.

The one-day strike, just days before the general election, is over what the union described as the Government’s “ongoing failure to eliminate the injustice of pay discrimination” .

The union said it wanted to make the issue of the two-tier pay system a “key election issue”.

The union represents some 19,000 members in second-level schools, colleges of further and adult education, and institutes of technology/technological universities.

In October, TUI members voted by 92 per cent to 8 per cent engage in a campaign of industrial action, up to and including strike action, over the two-tier pay system in schools.

The union said although its campaign over the two-tier pay issue had resulted in progress, “those teachers employed after 1st January 2011 will still earn some €110,000 less than longer-serving colleagues over the course of a career”.

“ Critically, they will earn over €50,000 less in the first ten years of their career when key life choices are made”, the union said.

TUI president Seamus Lahart said on Friday: “We have exhausted every avenue open to us to bring this matter to resolution and have been left with no choice but to take strike action over the ongoing scandal of pay discrimination.

“Regrettably, the commitment made by Minister for Education Joe McHugh last April that the issue of pay inequality would finally be addressed has not been honoured,” he said.

The approach of the Minister and his Government since then has been to completely ignore the issue in the hope that it would somehow disappear,” Mr Lahart said.

“As our overwhelming mandate for industrial action shows, this short-sighted approach has only served to strengthen the resolve of our members. We are making it clear today that our campaign will continue until pay discrimination has been eliminated.”