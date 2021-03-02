The Secret Teacher: This year’s Leaving Certs are the hardest workers we’ve ever known
Enforced distancing has served the students who want to learn well in many ways
The upheavals of the last two academic years mean that thorough reforms are required now more than ever. Photograph: iStock
The current focus in Government offices is on what is of national importance, the Leaving Certificate.
It falls to leadership energy in schools to act more locally. School leaders who have their ears to the ground have access to crucial channels of communication which those in higher positions have no direct line to, despite their power in other ways. What is happening for students is evident in schools and via communication with their parents and their teachers.