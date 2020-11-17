The Secret Teacher: How pupils feel back in school may surprise
Bad seat allocation and lockerless burden of schoolbag: we should gather experience data
“I’ve been using my lunchtime supervision to ask students how they feel about being back in school. Their answers are very enlightening.” Photograph: iStock
“I’m loving school”, says Anna. “And, until now I have always really, really hated it,” she added.
Over the past few weeks she has been truly thriving – and for the very first time in her secondary school years. The longer the restrictions continue, the more progress Anna will make.