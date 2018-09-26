‘Teenage Dirtbag’ agus amhráin eile as Gaeilge

Every primary and secondary school in the country should receive a compilation album in the post today featuring tracks as Gaeilge from major artists such as Wheatus, Picture This, Kodaline, The Coronas and The Cranberries.

A total of 350,000 copies of Ceol 2018, curated by RTÉ’s Eoghan McDermott, are being delivered to all secondary school students while copies are also being sent to every primary school in the country.

Jointly supported by Conradh na Gaeilge, Raidió RíRá and RTÉ 2FM as part of Bliain na Gaeilge, CEOL2018 features original artists singing their most popular songs in Irish.

The album also features songs by JP Cooper, John Gibbons with Soulé, Gavin James, Chasing Abbey and The Academic among others.

Actress Saoirse Ronan introduces the album in a spoken word track featuring multi-platinum US rapp artist Macklemore.

“I’m not a native speaker of Irish, nor did I grow up speaking it daily. And yet I, like most Irish people have a deep love and understanding of how powerfully it enriches our culture and our sense of what it means to be Irish,” says Ronan.

“I’m delighted to contribute my voice alongside Macklemore, who I know wears his Irish roots on his sleeve loud and proud around the world. I’m also delighted, as part of Bliain na Gaeilge, that every secondary student in the country will receive a copy of some of the best of Irish and international music in our native tongue.”

American band Wheatus perform Stócach Brocach, a version of their 2000 hit single Teenage Dirtbag, while The Cranberries, featuring Sibéal on lead vocals, perform Fuarú a version of their massive hit Linger.

An animation made to accompany Saoirse Ronan and Macklemore’s welcome to CEOL2018 is to be released later on Wednesday.

This is the thirteenth edition of the album with the first one hitting the presses in 2005. The album is supported by An Chomhairle um Oideachas Gaeltachta agus Gaelscolaíochta, Foras na Gaeilge and the Department of Culture, Heritage and Gaeltacht.

Full Tracklisting for CEOL 2018:

Fáilte go CEOL – Saoirse Ronan agus Macklemore

Picture This – Is Sinne Óg (When We Were Young)

JP Cooper – Amhrán an Fhómhair (September Song)

Kodaline – Ag Fadú d’Aidhme (Follow Your Fire)

John Gibbons ft Soulé – Spéaclaí Gréine sa Bháisteach (Sunglasses in the Rain)

Gavin James – I gCónaí (Always)

Wheatus – Stócach Brocach (Teenage Dirtbag)

The Academic – Do Chroí Anocht (Bear Claws)

Parson James – Muid a Ghoid an Seó (Stole the Show)

Hudson Taylor – Mothaigh Arís É (Feel It Again)

The Coronas – Nílimid Bréagach (We Couldn’t Fake It)

Wild Youth – Mé Sáite Ann (Can’t Move On)

Chasing Abbey – Labhair Liom (Talk To Me)

Delorentos – Insan Nóiméad (In the Moment)

Sibéal with The Cranberries – Fuarú (Linger)

Seo Linn – Bain an Glas

Nóra agus Jade – Fuil na nÓg (Winners of BEO 2017)