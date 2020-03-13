Teachers’ Easter conferences postponed due to coronavirus

All three teachers’ union conferences which were due to take place over Easter have been postponed due to coronavirus.

The Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (Asti), the Teachers’ Union of Ireland (TUI) and Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) made the announcement on Friday afternoon.

“ We have taken this decision having kept the developing Covid-19 situation under review over recent weeks and in light of the measures announced by Government yesterday,” the unions said, in a joint statement.

“At all times, the health and safety of our members, our students and the general public is of paramount importance.

“We urge our members to follow all public health advice provided as our country seeks to deal with the challenges posed by this unprecedented health crisis.”

The unions did not say whether a provisional date for later in the year has been agreed.

Earlier, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation’s annual delegates conference, which was due to take place in Sligo in May, was deferred until October.