Special needs children losing key skills due to long-term school closures

Children with autism and other special needs cannot cope any longer without support, campaigners have warned.

The warning comes as the Government finalises details of a “summer programme”of support for children with disabilities and those at risk of dropping out of school.

The programme, modelled along the lines of the traditional July provision Scheme, will allow thousands of students who have autism or complex needs to access a transition programme in a school or home settings during the summer.

The details of the scheme and the application process for families and schools is due to be published on Friday.

Expanded

While the traditional July provision is aimed at about 10,000 students, sources say an expanded programme will be elgible for more than 20,000 studnets over the summer.

This is due to include children who have previously qualified, along children with Down syndrome, intellectual disabilities, visual or hearing impairments and complex medical needs.

In addition, disadvantaged of Deis schools will be invited to provide programmes for children at students who have disengaged from education or are at risk or dropping out of school will be eligible. Parents will be able to register online to express their interest in taking part.

However, the scheme will rely on sufficient numbers of schools, teachers, special needs assistants and other staff being willing to participate in it.

Opposition TDs expressed doubt over whether enough schools and staff will be willing to take part. Sinn Féin’s Donnchadh Ó Laoghaire hs suggested that no more than “five or six” special schools have so far expressed a willingness to particiapte.

Adam Harris, chief executive of the austism charity AsIAm, meanwhile, has urged as many schools as possible to take part in the scheme.

“As someone you participated in the July provision programme myself, in a special school setting, I know the potential of this support and it is needed now more than ever,” he said.

Mr Harris said school based settings will be particularly important this year in supporting students to refamiliarise themselves with school ahead of September.

“Special schools and classes provide indispensable support to some of the most vulnerable children within the education system,” he said,

“ Many of these children, due to fear, stress and complex medical needs, have not left their homes since schools closed in early March. When the guidelines for the scheme are announced tomorrow, we are urging every special school and class to seriously consider opening.”

While there will be challenges in areas such as social distancing and availability of staff, he said these issues will need to be addressed in September regardless.

“There will be flexibility in terms of when schools choose to open and we believe it provides an important opportunity for schools to pilot reopening prior to September. Autistic young people find reestablishing routine to be incredibly challenging and so work must take place prior to the school year to ensure a smooth transition “ Mr Harris said.

Disability support groups say they have recorded a marked increase in families contacting their organisation and reporting significant difficulties.

Inclusion Ireland said it is vital that all children with intellectual disabilities can attend the progamme and has warned that many vulnerable children are regressing and losing vital skills.

AsIAm said there has also been an increase in incidents such as violence in the home, major deterioration in mental health and loss of key skills such as the ability to communicate, use the toilet or manage in social situations.