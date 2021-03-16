Self-doubt, isolation: The reality of remote learning for first-years

Many college students have yet to set foot on campus and are silently struggling

Jenna Clarke-Molloy
UCD student Hannah Ledesma in her ‘home-college’, the bedroom she shares with her sister at home in Mountmellick, Co Laois. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

When Hannah Ledesma from Mountmellick, Co Laois, applied to go to University College Dublin she never expected first year would be like this: studying from home in the bedroom she shares with her younger sister.

Her plans to move in with a family in Dublin went up in smoke as soon as pandemic lockdown restrictions went to Level 3 last year. Shortly afterwards, even the one day she was due to spend on campus each week was cancelled.

