Secondary students express ‘critical concerns’ over plans for reopening schools

Secondary school pupils have “critical concerns” over the implementation of guidelines aimed at safely reopening schools from next week, according to a students’ union.

In a letter to Minister for Education Norma Foley, the Irish Second-Level Students’ Union (ISSU) has requested clarification on what it says are unanswered questions regarding school reopenings.

It wants to see any official guidance which outlines the rationale for allowing different social distancing rules in schools compared with wider society.

The union has also questioned how students with medical problems can be expected to travel to school and attend classes.

In addition, it also called for the publication of a threshold number of coronavirus cases which will determine when schools need to close on a local or national basis.

This was particularly important, it said, as a full school closure was mandated on March 13th last with 70 cases confirmed nationally, a significantly lower figure than the newly confirmed cases over the last two weeks.

Guidance is also needed on the steps to follow for the continuity of teaching and learning in the event of a closure, according to the union.

‘Clearer communications’

“Students, families, teachers and all in the school community recognise the necessity to return to school and want to return to education, having been out of the classroom since early March,” according to the letter from ISSU president Reuban Murray.

“However, this requires clearer communications on the health and safety protocols expected within schools. To ensure an effective transition in the reopening of schools it is pivotal that guidance and clarification is provided on . . . areas of concern.”

The union also says students should have the right to stop a class if there are breaches of safety guidelines.

It says that if there is evidence of breaches in physical distancing or other guidelines, students should be entitled to bring this to the attention of the class teacher or a Covid-liaison staff member.

The class should not resume until it is safe for all students and teachers present, the union asserts.

“The challenges faced by students are multifaceted in the return to education. Clarification is needed on the concerns aforementioned in order to prioritise the welfare of students and ensure that no student is left behind due to circumstances outside of their control,” it adds.

Compromised immune systems

The union also has concerns over education for vulnerable students with compromised immune systems.

It said any student who is immunocompromised or has a family member who is immunocompromised must be able to protect themselves and their families without fear of penalty.

“These students must be facilitated in receiving meaningful, proactive online tuition if unable to return to school. The ISSU is calling for the department to develop a national framework of how this online tuition should be provided,” the letter states.

“The discrepancies of the digital divide resulted in varied education received during school closures. This must not become a barrier should online tuition be the only viable option again under possible future restrictions.”