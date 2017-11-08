Second level teachers will not resume industrial action

Second level school teachers have decided not to resume their campaign of industrial action.

At at meeting in Athlone on Wednesday the central executive council of the Association of Secondary Teachers Ireland (ASTI) voted that its campaign of industrial action should continue to be suspended.

Members of the union had last month voted very narrowly to reject the new public service pay deal.

The union in June suspended a campaign of industrial action - which led to the closure of schools for a number of days last autumn - pending a vote of the membership on the new public service pay agreement.

Two other teachers’ unions, the INTO and TUI have also voted to reject the new pay deal.

However the agreement has been backed by the overall public service committee of the Irish Congress of Trade Unions.

The opposition by teaching unions to the deal is largely attributed to anger at the current two-tier pay structure under which those appointed after 2012 receive less than those in place before that date.

More to follow