Scramble for school places in Kerry as grind school suddenly closes

Dozens of Leaving Cert and fifth year students are scrambling to find school places after a grind school in Co Kerry announced that it is to cease trading.

The principal of Brookfield College, which has operated in Tralee for 30 years, told staff and students in an email on Thursday that it had suffered “a significant loss” as a result of Covid-19 and taken on fewer enrolments than anticipated.

Leaving Certs and other students were due to begin classes on Tuesday and had paid deposits and purchased books and other course material. Students enrolled over recent weeks say they were given no notice of any closure threat.

The school also accepts international students for English language courses. It is understood that some are in quarantine after arriving in Co Kerry and had been preparing to begin their course.

Fifth year student Jude Pearse from Ballyduff told Radio Kerry he had enrolled for the two-year senior cycle and was preparing to start next week.

“I couldn’t believe it. We sent in our application in July,” he said, adding that he paid a deposit of €1,500 on August 13th and received no indication of a downturn in numbers.

Specific numbers

He is now worried that it will be difficult to find a school place elsewhere during the pandemic with most secondary schools preparing for specific numbers of students.

Sinn Féin councillor Cathal Foley said this was “a devastating blow” for students, staff and parents and the important thing now was to find school places for the affected students.

Local representatives and parents have contacted Minister for Education Norma Foley, who is a Kerry TD. The Department of Education has been contacted for a comment on the matter.

The school said the decision was made “with deep regret” and that those who paid fees would be listed as creditors and the liquidators, JPA Brenson Lawlor, would be in contact with families.