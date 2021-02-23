Schools will reopen on Monday for Leaving Certs and junior infants to second class, Minister confirms

Schools will reopen on a phased basis to hundreds of thousands of primary and secondary pupils from March 1st onwards, Minister for Education Norma Foley ha confirmed.

The following phases have been agreed with public health authorities and education stakeholders:

March 1st: Junior, senior infants, first and second class will return at primary while sixth years will return at secondary. Special schools will also return to full attendance, while children will return to early start pre-school classes and early intervention special classes.

March 8th: Early Childhood Care and Education preschool scheme (mainly three to five year olds ) due to reopen.

March 15th: Target date for return of remainder of primary school children return – third to sixth class - along with fifth year students at second level . This date will be reviewed.

March 29th: Early learning and care (from birth to six years) and school-age childcare services (up to 14 years) to reopen.

April 12th: Target date for the return to in-school education of the remainder of secondary students: first to fourth year students.

Ms Foley said remote teaching and learning provision for students in each category will cease once in-school provision commences for each group of students.

Low risk

Ms Foley said the Department of Health and the HSE have reaffirmed that schools are low risk environments and that a gradual phased reopening can occur at this time.

She said public health authorities have reviewed the measures put in place to ensure safe operation of schools and are satisfied that infection prevention and control measures will keep the school community safe during this period if rigorously adhered to.

They have emphasise that all measures must be followed carefully by students, staff and parents.

Ms Foley also confirmed that there will be a period of time between each phase to assess the impact of reopening on aspects of community transmission.

“We are all aware of the hugely adverse consequences at individual, family and societal level of school closures,” she said.

“The closure of schools impacts on wellbeing, learning, and on children’s social and emotional development. The safe return and sustained safe re-opening of our schools is a key priority for Government.”

She said it was vital that we continue to make progress in controlling the spread of Covid-19 so t students can return to and continue attending school.

“I acknowledge that a phased re-opening is challenging for many people, with children of different age groups in the same families returning at different times,” she said.

“The purpose of managing this cautious phased return is to continue to limit the mobility of the population and curb the spread of the virus.”

She has asked all parents to review the symptoms of Covid-19 to ensure that children symptomatic do not attend school and that all children know and understand the procedures in place in school.

“Please continue to abide by all social distancing regulations and stay home apart from essential journeys. Please help schools by not congregating at the school gates,” she said.

“We all understand how essential school reopening is and we need to give it the best possible chance to get all students back as quickly as possible.”

Additional needs

She said acknowledged that work remains to ensure that all students with special educational needs in mainstream school can return to the classroom.

Primary schools will be asked to prioritise development of their special education teacher resources to facilitate the engagement of those pupils with additional needs who are in third-sixth classes during the initial two-week period from March 1st to 15th, when it is intended all primary school students will return.

However, AsIAm, the autism charity, said the plans are a “betrayal” of children with additional needs and will see, for example, fifth-year secondary school pupils prioritised ahead of nine year olds with additional needs.

A supplementary at-home programme currently in place for students with additional needs will be extended by a further two weeks for children in third-sixth class of primary school and for post-primary students not returning in this phase commencing on March 1st.

An enhanced programme of summer provision for children with additional needs and those who are experiencing educational disadvantage - similar to what was provided in summer 2020 - is being developed and the details of how it will operate will be worked through with the education partners in the coming months.

Schools have also been provided with a framework for the return to in-person learning, outlining the public health supports and risk mitigation measures in the classroom and in schools.

This includes an interim model during partial reopening including flexible provisions for management, staff and children. The flexible framework underpins the return during these next phases.