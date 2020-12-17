Schools will not close early in advance of Christmas break - Norma Foley

Schools will not close early in advance of Christmas on the basis that they remain safe places despite several recent high-profile Covid-19 outbreaks, the Minister for Education Norma Foley has said.

A number of politicians and union leaders called for schools to be allowed close on Friday to help suppress the spread of coronavirus and ensure family gatherings are as safe as possible.

Ms Foley said the latest public health information showed that 62 cases were detected in schools last week following mass testing.

“There is a huge recognition of the fact that schools, by their nature, are safe places. The positivity rate is just over 3 per cent compared to 10-12 per cent in the outside community,” she told RTÉ’s News at One programme.

“So, tremendous work has been done in our schools and they have proved to be very safe environments.”

Three quarters of schools have not had required any engagement with public health authorities, she added.

Ms Foley also ruled out calls from some politicians for schools to be kept closed for a week after the Christmas break in order to suppress the virus.

She said the education system will continue to be guided by public health authorities and there was no basis for schools to remain closed for longer than is planned.

“From the very beginning we’ve been very clear we would follow the public health advice as it is laid down, and we’ve followed it completely and entirely,’ she said.

“It has been very successfully employed on the ground by teaching communities, principals and deputy principals who’ve done a marvellous job in our schools.”

Ms Foley also said public health authorities rather than schools should decide whether schools should close on foot of local outbreaks.

She said public health authorities had the expertise and experience to make these decisions and school leaders have welcomed the fact that they do not have to make these calls.

Latest figures, meanwhile, show there were 19 outbreaks detected in Irish schools last week.

This is up from 14 clusters recorded last week, and represents the highest number of outbreaks since before the mid-term break, when 44 were recorded in October.

The data is contained in the Health Protection Surveillance Centre’s weekly report on coronavirus clusters in Ireland covering the week ending December 12th.

It says outbreaks in schools are associated with positive cases among schoolchildren or staff and that transmission of Covid-19 within the premises has not necessarily been established.

Last week’s outbreaks include a high-profile cluster in Claremorris Boys National School in Co Mayo where 16 cases were detected.

The school made headlines last week when the school principal announced it was to close for safety reasons.

However, the school was ordered to reopen on Monday of this week by the Department of Education on the basis that public health authorities had not recommended that it close.

The decision has sparked a debate over whether school boards of management should be allowed to close schools if they feel the setting is no longer safe.

Other figures show that a total of 62 cases of Covid-19 were detected in schools last week following mass testing of more than 1,700 students and staff.

While this is a similar number to the previous week, the positivity rate among these close contacts has climbed from 2.5 per cent to 3.5 per cent in the space of a week.

This rate is now slightly higher than when schools closed for the mid-term break at the end of October.

The figures are contained in the HSE’s weekly Covid-19 mass testing report for schools and childcare facilities for December 6th to December 12th.

A number of outbreaks in schools this week have also led to either school closures or classes being sent home.

All pupils and staff at Scoil Mhuire Killorglin are being tested for Covid-19 with all children asked to remain at home until December 30th after 17 confirmed cases.

According to a letter to parents from HSE South, 17 cases at Scoil Mhuire Killorglin, a mixed primary school of 386 pupils, have been recorded so far “and contact tracing is ongoing”.

“In the Irish experience with Covid-19 thus far, it has been uncommon to see an outbreak of this scale among a school population,” the letter states.

It said school management had implemented and continued to implement appropriate Covid control measures, while cases and close contacts have been isolating.