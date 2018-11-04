Schools at centre of structural concerns set to reopen on Monday

All schools that have been at the centre of structural concerns over recent weeks are set to either open or partially reopen following the mid-term break on Monday.

Five teams involving more than 250 workers have been working through the weekend to facilitate the reopening of schools.

The fact that all schools are set to reopen in some form represents major progress on the part of the Department of Education in tackling a controversy which erupted just a fortnight ago.

The department said on Sunday evening that “precautionary measures” at a total of 22 school buildings remain on schedule for completion ahead of Monday morning.

Nineteen of these schools will open in full following the erection of fences and protective decking around school buildings as a precautionary measure.

Three of the schools will open at ground floor level only following the implementation of internal engineering solutions and external precautionary measures.

They include Tyrrelstown Educate Together national school and St Luke’s national school – which share a campus – and Gaelscoil Eiscir Riada, Lucan.

In the case of Tyrrelstown, sources say students will be asked to stay away for a day to allow staff to familiarise themselves with new arrangements.

Only one school building at Ardgillan Community College remains closed, though the school says it will be able to accommodate all the children affected.

Officials are also due to be at the two schools tomorrow to reassure staff and parents over the temporary measures.

Precautionary measures

A department spokesman said school principals are being kept fully informed of progress and will receive written confirmation as the works are completed.

Arrangements at individual school level are being communicated by the school authorities directly to parents.

The 19 schools that required external precautionary measures are Scoil Chaitlín Maude in Tallaght, Dublin; Castlemills Education Centre in Balbriggan, Dublin; Lucan East Educate Together NS; St Paul’s National School in Ratoath, Co Meath; Scoil Phádraig Naofa in Athy, Co Kildare; Athy Model School, Co Kildare; Gaelscoil Átha Í in Co Kildare; Convent NS in Portarlington, Co Laois; Gaelscoil Phortlaoise, Co Laois; and Scoil Phádraig Naofa, Rochestown, Co Cork.

Also in that category are Portlaoise Educate Together NS, Co Laois; Coláiste De Lacy, Ashbourne, Co Meath; Gaelscoil na Mí, Ashbourne, Co Meath; Ashbourne Educate Together NS, Co Meath; Griffeen Valley Educate Together NS in Dublin; Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Coileáin, Clonakilty, Co Cork; Cara Junior (Special) School, Co Cork; Carrigaline Educate Together NW, Co Cork; St Colman’s Boys NS, Macroom, Co Cork.

‘Certificates of completion’

Safety reviews of the schools were ordered after issues were discovered at Ardgillan Community College in Balbriggan more than a week ago.

All schools were built by Northern Ireland building firm Western Building Systems.

In response to the inspections over recent days, WBS issued a statement saying no details were shared with it and that it was unaware as to the methodology used by engineers to examine their work.

The developer has also published “certificates of completion”which it received from the department for schools which have been at the centre of structural concerns.

The department , however, has insisted that the contractor and its design team were “fully responsible for the construction and certification of the buildings” in accordance with the regulations in force at the time.

It has said the role of department representatives during periodic site visits was as “client liaison”.

“This should not be construed as removing the responsibility from the contractor and its design teams for detailed quality control and certification of the buildings,” it said.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh has also pledged to recoup whatever money is needed for remedial works from the developer.