Schools and classes for children with additional needs set to reopen from next Thursday

The Government is planning to reopen special schools and classes for vulnerable children in a week’s time, according to education sources.

It follows agreement with school staff unions over assurances to be provided by public health specialists over the safe reopening schools.

Sources say the aim is to reopen schools and classes on a phased basis from Thursday, January 21st.

Minister for Education Norma Foley and Minister of State with responsibility for special education Josepha Madigan met with school staff unions and school management bodies to discuss the measures this morning.

In addition, sources say there is growing hope that the wider education system - primary and secondary - will be able to reopen in February if a downward trends in infection rates continues.

There were signs earlier this week of a potential breakthrough after unions signalled that they were keen to facilitate the safe reopening of special schools,

The main special needs assistants’ union says it will support reopening school for children with additional needs if health and safety checks show it is safe to do so.

The Government was recently forced to drop plans to reopen special schools and classes following safety concerns among staff unions including Fórsa, which represents SNAs.

However, Fórsa said on Wednesday it will advise its members to co-operate with the “phased resumption” of school for children with additional needs if a range of Covid-19 measures are taken to underpin the safety of students and staff.

Advocacy groups representing students with additional needs welcomed the union’s statement as a “significant step in the right direction.”

However, they said there are more hurdles to clear before schools re-open for children with additional needs.

“Today’s announcement is a positive signal, and the onus is now on the Government to re-double their efforts to clear the remaining obstacles standing in the way of re-opening schools for students with special educational needs,” said a group spokesperson, which includes Down Syndrome Ireland, Inclusion Ireland, AsIAm and Family Carers Ireland.

“Parents need a clear timeframe on when they can expect in-school services to resume . . . We must see an urgent return to school for all children with additional needs, particularly those attending special classes and schools.”

Fórsa’s education division, which represents over 12,000 school-based staff including SNAs, list of demands to the Department of Education prior to the reopening of schools.

They include:

- A “phased resumption of services” with staggered attendance to reduce the number of individuals on site at any one time

- A National Public Health Emergency Team assessment of the safety of staff and special needs students attending schools during this phase of the pandemic

- The prioritisation of school staff for receipt of Covid-19 vaccine, in light of their recent designation as essential workers

- Serial school-based Covid-19 testing similar to that in place for essential workers in health, social care and the meat industry.