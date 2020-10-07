School secretaries set to strike in November over pay

School secretaries are set to stage three days of strike in the coming weeks over pay.

The school secretaries are also looking at an indefinite stoppage from mid-November.

It is understood that the trade union Forsa, which represents school secretaries , will serve strike notice next week.

The union is looking at three one-day stoppages, which would be scheduled for Friday October 23rd, Monday, November 2nd and Friday, November 13th. An indefinite strike would being on November 16th.

School secretaries are seeking an end to the existing two-tier system under which some are directly employed by and paid by the Department of Education and have public service employment status, while the majority have their pay and conditions determined by school management boards from the grant paid to their schools by the department.