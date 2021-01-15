School forced to shut online class after men accessed it and acted ‘inappropriately’

A secondary school has been forced to shut down a remote video-based class after a number of unauthorised men joined the class and acted in an inappropriate and lewd manner.

It appears the unauthorised access by people who were not members of the class or the school community occurred after they obtained a link needed to join the class being conducted over Microsoft Teams.

When the unauthorised men joined the live class they could be seen by pupils, second years in a co-ed school, with the teacher immediately taking steps to shut down the lesson.

The Louth-Meath Education and Training Board (LMETB), under whose patronage the school in question operates, said Tusla and the Garda had been informed.

The board said it was working to ensure the children, girls and boys aged 13 and 14 years, who were in the virtual classroom at the time, were supported and steps had been taken to ensure there was no repeat of the incident.

In reply to queries, LMETB confirmed the incident occurred on Wednesday, January 13th, and that “a number of uninvited adults” accessed a live online class being delivered to “a small mixed group” of second year students.

“The behaviour of these individuals was such that the teacher terminated the class. The school took immediate action to respond to this incident,” the statement added.

“The relevant authorities were informed, including Tusla and An Garda Síochána, as would be the norm in a situation like this. As a precaution the school also suspended the use of online classes pending a review of the circumstances by our ICT team.

“The parents and guardians of all 2nd year students were informed of the occurrence by the school and support was offered to any students affected. LMETB also took the opportunity to inform the Department of Education of the occurrence. School management teams at all of our schools were briefed about the incident.”

LMETB added it was now focused on maintaining continuity of teaching and learning while supporting pupils and staff. Enhances security settings had also been introduced.

“LMETB is disappointed that the entire school community’s efforts to support remote learning during this time of national crisis should be undermined by such mindless behaviour,” it said.

“However, we remain determined to play our part in the fight against Covid by continuing to provide remote learning opportunities and by supporting our school communities.”

A response from An Garda Síochána was awaited.