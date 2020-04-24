School closures result in sharp drop in demand for mental health support

School closures have resulted in a sharp drop in demand for therapy and support from children with anxiety and mental health problems, according to professionals.

The fact that students are not facing socially anxious situations and are less likely to worry about issues such as bullying has been attributed as a key reason for the decline.

However, experts say school closures are masking underlying issues and many parents may be reluctant to seek professional health during the pandemic.

Dr Colman Noctor, a child and adolescent psychotherapist with St Patrick’s mental health services, said demand for services typically spikes when schools return in September or after holidays.

“It’s almost like clockwork. Simply being in school for some can create stress and tension, so there is some respite for those socially anxious children.”

However, he said the current circumstances were “incredibly mentally unhealthy” for many children and the longer school closures continue the more difficult it will be in the longer term.

“The children for who school is a refuge are very vulnerable stuck at home. Home is safe for many of us, but not all. So, some will thrive, for others this is tortuous and unpleasant.”

React poorly

Prof Brendan Kelly, professor of psychiatry at Trinity College Dublin, also said some children are adapting very well to school closures.

In many cases, he said they were assisted by “moderate, consistent parenting and stable family homes”.

“Schools can help enormously. Some schools have superb programmes of home teaching and learning that see children interacting with teachers using a range of technologies. Some secondary schools in particular have organised full school days with timed classes, assigned work, prompt feedback and homework.”

On the other hand, he said some children react poorly to this level of change and struggle to engage.

“ Children, like adults, thrive when there is structure to the day and a clear set of rules to follow. Children in troubled homes will, therefore, lose out unless their parents and guardians can place their differences to one side and focus on achieving stability for the children.”

He added that the longer this goes on, the greater the challenges, but there is still much we can do to support our children.

Emotional health focused

Meanwhile, the head of Ireland’s largest faculty of education has said schools will need to place a greater focus on the emotional health of children when they eventually reopen.

Prof Anne Looney, executive dean of DCU’s institute of education, said students and teachers are currently undergoing the “largest educational experiment in human history”.

“When we come out of this we will be going back to a different kind of education,” she said.

“We will have to experience what I call a more ‘contemplative education’ approach when we return to the classroom. Children will need to be with each other when they return to their classrooms - rather than just doing lessons. We will move into more time ‘just to be’.

“And teachers too will need to be minded and supported when they return to the traditional classroom,” she said.