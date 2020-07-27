Reopening schools: What’s in the plan and how will it work?

A €350 million plan outlining how schools can reopen safely and fully at the end of August will be published after 5pm on Monday, if the package of measures is approved by Cabinet.

The plan will include additional teachers and special needs assistants, personal protective equipment and stepped-up cleaning regimes.

Lunch breaks and school start time may be staggered, while the wearing of face coverings are not expected to be compulsory in classes.

Measures set to be included in the plan

Facemasks not essential for staff or students

Hundreds of additional teachers

Additional guidance counsellors and psychologists

Provisions for special education schools

Older primary pupils sectioned into “pods”

Younger children not expected to social distance

All schools have been closed since March 12th due to the coronavirus pandemic.

General secretary of the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation (INTO) John Boyle said a lot of work remained to get schools reopened within five weeks.

“The plan is very, very detailed and I’m happy that we worked it through and that people will return orderly and safely,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Mr Boyle said he was concerned at the resources schools will get and said schools could potentially run out of money.

He suggested the Government review the funding package at the end of September.

“It’s really important that the money that comes in today is reviewed at the end of September and if there’s a budget in October that we have a look at it to make sure that schools will stay open every single day from now until June next year,” he said.

Mr Boyle said boards of management and principals would be under huge pressure to deliver on the plan through carrying out risk assessments, ordering PPE supplies to allow 600,000 staff and pupils return to school at the end of August after missing 60 school days in the recent school year.

Supply teachers

The INTO has sought assurance that supply panels of teachers modelled on a successful pilot scheme which was trialled last year will be established around the country to allow substitute teachers to be deployed at short notice.

Mr Boyle also called for measures to ensure the country’s 1,700 teaching principals would be allowed to oversee the health and safety measures needed in their schools once they reopened.

ASTI president, Deirdre McDonald, said the plan must be in line with the public health advice on safe working conditions.

“We do hope that what is necessary will be put in place. If it’s not, we won’t be back,” she added.

Ms McDonald said she was very hopeful that all schools could reopen as planned as the teachers’ unions had made it extremely clear to the Department of Education what was needed.

Speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, Ms McDonald said it was crucial that the plan would be sustainable and take account of the increased need for substitute teachers.

Both teacher union leaders noted the irony of the recent controversial decision by the Government to bring in legislation to ensure three super junior ministers each got a €16,288 supplement when they had been engaged in a campaign for several years to have equal pay for teachers

Meanwhile, the head of Tullow Community School in Tullow, Co Carlow said the Government’s plan to have a social distancing rule of one metre in schools once they reopen is going to have huge implications for schools.