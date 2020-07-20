Rent freeze and ban on evictions set for short extension as new law prepared

The Government is likely to extend the rent freeze and the ban on evictions on Monday – but only until the end of the month, by which time Ministers hope to have new legislation in place which will enable the measures to be put on a firmer legal footing.

Attorney General Paul Gallagher has advised Ministers that the legal underpinning for the rent freeze and the eviction ban – which have been in place since the pandemic hit, but are due to lapse today – is uncertain and could be open to challenge in the courts.

Officials are understood to be preparing new legislation to put before the Dáil and Seanad before the end of the month which will clarify the powers of the Government to impose the measures, which will then be extended until the autumn.

Sources briefed on the subject said the Attorney General was “exceptionally worried” about the possibility of a legal challenge to the rent freeze by commercial landlords, though it is understood there are currently no such legal actions anticipated or before the courts.

It is understood the Government approved the short-term extension – which will require a statutory instrument – at its meeting last week.

Today’s planned Cabinet meeting has been postponed as the Taoiseach Micheál Martin is still in Brussels at the EU leaders summit.

However, an incorporeal meeting – held via teleconference – is likely to be held later to approve Dáil motions for this week.

More to follow.