Q&A: How will school closures impact on pupils, parents and exams?

What is happening with school closures?

The Taoiseach announced that all schools, pre-schools and further and higher education settings will shut from Thursday evening until at least March 29th to support efforts to contain the coronavirus threat.

He said this move was in line with the advice of the National Public Health Emergency Team.

The Government, in conjunction with the public health authorities, will keep the situation under ongoing review. Any change to that date will be communicated widely.

Will this impact on the Junior and Leaving Cert?

Yes. The Leaving Cert and Junior Cert oral and practical examinations are scheduled to begin in all second-level schools when they resume on Monday, March 23rd, and to run until Friday, April 3rd. However, schools are not due to reopen until March 29th at the earliest.

These tests comprise the Leaving Cert oral tests in Irish, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Russian and Japanese, along with performance tests in Leaving Cert and Junior Cert music. Practical tests in junior-cycle home economics are also due to take place.

Minister for Education Joe McHugh said contingency arrangements were being worked out.

In the meantime, schools are being asked to prioritise supporting exam classes to continue to prepare for State examinations.

What will happen with exams at third level?

This is a decision for individual higher education institutions. Most are drawing up contingency plans, though none have yet announced what will happen until there is greater certainty on how the virus threat unfolds. Some options being considered include giving standardised marks; boosting marks for work already completed; or rescheduling exams.

Will my children have homework for the duration of the shutdown?

In order to minimise the impact on teaching and learning, all schools are being asked to continue to plan lessons and, where possible, provide online resources for students or online lessons where schools are equipped to do so.

Schools are asked to be conscious of students who may not have access to online facilities and to consider this actively in their response.

Pupils have also been advised to take their books and learning materials home with them this evening.

Will other extra-curricular school events be cancelled for the duration?

In all likelihood, yes. The official advice is that all pupils and students, from pre-school to third level, are urged to practise social distancing, and to minimise physical contact with each other, to help avoid the spread of Covid-19.

This should include minimising social contact, avoiding meeting up and keeping physical space between them. Parents and guardians are urged to support their children to maintain this approach.

Is there a chance closures will extend beyond March 29th?

Schools are due to take a two-week Easter break beginning on April 6th to April 17th, which may influence decisions on further closures.

Will there be any online classes in schools or higher education facilities?

This depends on individual schools and education institutions. Some third-level institutions such as Trinity have moved their physical lectures to online classes; other colleges are likely to follow.

At second level, most schools will not teach classes online but have online learning platforms such as Office 365 or Schoology, where teachers can set assignments for pupils.

Is closing schools a step too far given the level of coronavirus?

Minister for Education Joe McHugh TD said he was “ deeply conscious” of the impact that school and education setting closures have on students, on families and on the wider community.

However, he said this was a necessary and proportionate measure to help contain the threat of Covid-19.

“This is the right decision at the right time. It is taken in the best interests of our children, our young people, our school and college communities and our wider society,” he said.